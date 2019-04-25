Speech to Text for Country club diners receive a musical treat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. people at the country club of terre haute received quite the treat. the terre haute symphony league presented april in paris. diners received a special brunch. terre haute north vigo high school students also performed music from an upcoming production. they will be performing les miserables. organizers say the event raises awareness of both the terre haute symphony and the league. "we bake cookies for the symphony. we do a fundraiser a year for the symphony. we also participate in family learning days out of town and give youngsters a chance to try musical instruments and try to get people interested in the joy of music." performances of les miserables