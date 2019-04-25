Clear

ISU Baseball

Sycamores making NCAA tourney push

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

there on saturday.> sycamore baseball returns back to action tomorrow....they open a three-game home mvc series against southern illinois... at 29-9 isu is having one of the best seasons in school history... despite their great year, many national experts have the trees on the outside of the ncaa tourney as one of the first four out... now there is still a lot of baseball left.....isu has several big games remaining on their schedule.... over the last month of the season head coach mitch hannahs knows his team will have their chances to make the ncaa tourney, but they have to prove it on the diamond! < from day one we felt this was a ncaa club and we have to go out and take business every night on the field. that's a must at this time. record is great, but a lot of games where you say statement. i say we have to go win those dam things and keep rolling.>
