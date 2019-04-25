Speech to Text for ISU football

and temple..... indiana state football wraps up their spring practice this saturday with their annual spring game.... that'll take place at memorial stadium at 1 pm... the event is free and fans are encouraged to come out and see a football team that head coach curt mallory believes is even better than the one that ended last year seven and four and riding a five-game winning streak... coach has a lot of starters back but he says he'll be using saturday to find even more guys that can help isu in the fall! < have to keep watching the guys that'll provide us depth. made improvements in pass game. been able to run football and will continue to run football. other guys get opportunity and see if they help us next year.> now a lot will be going on saturday around the isu spring game... at 11 am the buddy walk will be taking place outside memorial staidum....this mile walk is for support and awareness for down syndrome.... more than 700 people are signed up.....this event has raised more than 27-thousand dollars... after the walk the tailgate will begin they'll be a food truck, kids zone, live music... other isu teams like men's basketball, women's soccer and volleyball will be on hand... coach mallory wants the fans to enjoy the game day experience, because he'd like to see his team get all the support they can next season! < our fans are a big part of it. going to take everybody, need people in the stands. really excited about this year. this is just the start. to get a look at what the sycamore football team will look like in 2019. we hope everyone can be out