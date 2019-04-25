Speech to Text for Mock crash shows the dangers of texting and driving

of problems with testing. many students across the wabash valley are looking forward to getting their drivers licenses. but along with the ride..comes a few risks. that's why marshall high school in marshall, illinois hosted a crash demonstration. it's called "lacey's last text". a father whose daughter died in a car crash set up the demonstration. he wanted other kids to learn the dangers of texting and driving. "our hope is seeing something like this, someone their age that can and is happening everyday. it's a sobering reminder to not do that. to stay safe out there by not texting." the texting and driving demonstration travels to many locations across