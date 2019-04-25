Speech to Text for Local reaction to ILearn

in this evening's education alert... vigo county school corporation leaders shared their thoughts on the new i-learn test. the new test officially debuted in schools earlier this week. the i-learn test replaced the i-step test. today vigo county school officials said both students and teachers are trying to adapt to the changes. one of i-learn's features is a computer adaptive assessment. this means the difficulty of the test will adjust to each student's skill level. every time a student answers a question....the response will determine the next question presented. officials say teachers and students used a practice program called airwaves to master the i- learn format. "the students have said that they do like the format of the i-learn as opposed to the i-step. so they're comfortable with it." hoosier leaders made the decision to replace i-step because