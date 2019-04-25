Speech to Text for The cost of transporting inmates

one vigo county councilman hopes his data will factor into a big issue in vigo county -- a new jail. good evening and thanks for joining us. chris switzer conducted a study on transportation costs at the proposed locations. at 5 o'clock... we explained the numbers. switzer told news 10 the study included the cost for purchasing the cost for study included news 10 the switzer told numbers. explained the numbers. switzer told news 10 the study included the cost for purchasing vehicles, maintenance, and fuel. switzer says these estimates are projected totals for five years. the total finance cost would be more than 154-would be more finance cost the total years. totals for five years. the total finance cost would be more than 154-thousand dollars. fuel cost would be more than 33-thousand dollars. maintence would be around 3-thousand tonight...news 10's jordan kudisch explains how these numbers affect his opinions on the proposed jail location. as the location for the jail comes down to the wire...it's still a concern for citizens. you just heard the possible costs for location changes... but now... i want to dive into why councilman switzer thought this was so important. < chris switzer is both a county councilman and local shop owner. he came up with the study based off of his automotive experience.. switzer says he wanted to use "that" experience to help county leaders make a decision. "i just wanted to come up with some type of plan to make people that are involved in this process-the decision making process i want them to know what this could potentially cost as a councilman, but i wanted them to be able to trust me as a auto repair owner that somebody that does this everyday." switzer says transportation should be a top factor in deciding the where the new jail will go. based on his study... he believes the best choice is to keep the jail where it is. this option would keep transportation costs down. "i think transportation cost has always been a factor but i don't think we've put it in the forefront like we should've i mean, over a 20 year span you could be talking about millions of dollar just on fuel and maintenance and employees." switzer says he just wants the public to know what could happen if the jail changed locations. "most of the general public feels like there is a lack of transparency so that is the reason why i did this study to be sure that they know how much transportation could potentially cost." > switzer says he's hopeful transportation cost will be considered before a decision is made. a court order says county leaders have to give status updates by the end of the month. we learned last night they have appraisals for all potential locations. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10. and...as a reminder -- here's a look at the possible locations. one of them would be comprised of the current location.. and a former car lot behind it. that would be along first street. the other locations are..the former golf course near the mall... and near state road 63