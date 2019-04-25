Speech to Text for Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

"crane navy base".. is one of the largest employers "in our region". "as a military base".. most operations are kept "top secret". but "today".. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. got the opportunity.. to see what goes on "behind closed doors". /////// ////// < "for folks here in the wabash valley it can be difficult to understand what goes on here at crane navy base. however today i got a chance to peek behind the curtain at the army's operations here at the base." while the base is owned by the navy.. the army takes up about "80%" of the facility. "1"-quarter of the military's entire arsenal is housed at the base. the army employs roughly "8"-hundred people on the base. of those "8"-hundred.. only "2"-people are military personnel. so.. what sorts of jobs are offered on a military base for civilians? how about recycling old bombs? these "2"-thousand pound bombs.. dating back as far as the 19-70's.. are refurbished. that's a savings in the pockets of taxpayers. then you have "surveillance". that's where weapons are examined to ensure everything is ready to go. paul mizell" grew up near the base and has worked there for years. he says he's proud to support the nation's soliders. "to me it's very important that what i look at goes to the soldiers and it is successful. because their life depends on our quality of inspection." "at the top of the hour i'll have how ammunitions are stored.. as well as decommisioned. at crane, gary brian news 10."> /////// "the crane navy base"