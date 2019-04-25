Clear

Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"crane navy base".. is one of the largest employers "in our region". "as a military base".. most operations are kept "top secret". but "today".. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. got the opportunity.. to see what goes on "behind closed doors". /////// ////// < "for folks here in the wabash valley it can be difficult to understand what goes on here at crane navy base. however today i got a chance to peek behind the curtain at the army's operations here at the base." while the base is owned by the navy.. the army takes up about "80%" of the facility. "1"-quarter of the military's entire arsenal is housed at the base. the army employs roughly "8"-hundred people on the base. of those "8"-hundred.. only "2"-people are military personnel. so.. what sorts of jobs are offered on a military base for civilians? how about recycling old bombs? these "2"-thousand pound bombs.. dating back as far as the 19-70's.. are refurbished. that's a savings in the pockets of taxpayers. then you have "surveillance". that's where weapons are examined to ensure everything is ready to go. paul mizell" grew up near the base and has worked there for years. he says he's proud to support the nation's soliders. "to me it's very important that what i look at goes to the soldiers and it is successful. because their life depends on our quality of inspection." "at the top of the hour i'll have how ammunitions are stored.. as well as decommisioned. at crane, gary brian news 10."> /////// "the crane navy base"
Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers & Thundershowers Tapering Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 4-25

Image

Country club diners receive a musical treat

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

ISU football

Image

Mock crash shows the dangers of texting and driving

Image

Local reaction to ILearn

Image

An open house at new downtown developments

Image

The cost of transporting inmates

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project