Clear

Vermillion County Clean-Up

Vermillion County Clean-Up

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vermillion County Clean-Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"vermillion county" is gearing-up for its 2nd county-wide cleanup days. "last year".. "many volunteers" including: "service organizations" and "families" adopted more than "85"-miles of roads. "county leaders say".. there's a definite "buy-in" fro the community.. and it continues through-out the entire year. ////// "i think often times people don't have a way, or a resource to get rid of their old appliances or old furniture and they just end up stuck in the backyard and we gave them an option. "i think its very important. image and projecting what vermillion county looks like is very important and the more cleaner we are and the more marketable, the more people want to live here." //////// "the county-//////// "the county-wide cleanup" will take place "tomorrow" and "saturday". "dumpsters" will be located in "3"-different locations throughout the county. assistance will be available to help with unloading from "9"-in the morning until "2"-o'clock in the afternoon. "free trash bags" will also be available "at each county garage". to adopt a road.. call 765-492-53-43 "the county" is planning another cleanup
Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers & Thundershowers Tapering Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 4-25

Image

Country club diners receive a musical treat

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

ISU football

Image

Mock crash shows the dangers of texting and driving

Image

Local reaction to ILearn

Image

An open house at new downtown developments

Image

The cost of transporting inmates

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project