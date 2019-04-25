Speech to Text for Vermillion County Clean-Up

"vermillion county" is gearing-up for its 2nd county-wide cleanup days. "last year".. "many volunteers" including: "service organizations" and "families" adopted more than "85"-miles of roads. "county leaders say".. there's a definite "buy-in" fro the community.. and it continues through-out the entire year. ////// "i think often times people don't have a way, or a resource to get rid of their old appliances or old furniture and they just end up stuck in the backyard and we gave them an option. "i think its very important. image and projecting what vermillion county looks like is very important and the more cleaner we are and the more marketable, the more people want to live here." //////// "the county-//////// "the county-wide cleanup" will take place "tomorrow" and "saturday". "dumpsters" will be located in "3"-different locations throughout the county. assistance will be available to help with unloading from "9"-in the morning until "2"-o'clock in the afternoon. "free trash bags" will also be available "at each county garage". to adopt a road.. call 765-492-53-43 "the county" is planning another cleanup