Speech to Text for Make a donation and get a pretzel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

worth "80"-thousand-dollars. calling all pretzels lovers! "ben's soft pretzels" is giving away "free jumbo pretzels" tomorrow... with a minimum donation of "1"-dollar "to the intrepid fallen heroes". "the donations" will go straight to those who live with tramatic injuries.. so their families can get the support they need. as you can imagine.. the store inside meijer sold several pretzels last year. and the hope is.. to top the donation dollar amount "this year"! ///// ////// "i'm excited, i'm glad to be apart of it. it's for a great cause like i said it helps all the fallen heros and their families ya know for the soliders that were injured, so i believe it's a good cause and i'm really excited to be apart ot it." ////// the ben's pretzels "walmart south location" will also participate in free pretzel day tomorrow!