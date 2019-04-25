Clear

Fighting Blight in Terre Haute

Fighting Blight in Terre Haute

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Fighting Blight in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"these people now, it's like they don't really care." ///// "neighbors say".. they're tired of looking "at the condemned homes" on their street. "the city of terre haute" has a plan to tear down "blighted buildings'. but "the mayor says".. "be patient". //// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, april 25th. "275"-buildings are "on a list" to be demolished in terre haute. a majority of these structures are homes.. no longer safe to live in. you-at-home have reached-out to us.. with complaints about several properties.. so, we asked "the mayor" what it takes "to get a building on that list". new for you at "5"... news 10's.. "heather good".. is "live" in terre haute.. with more on the process.. and how "you" can report a problem property. ///// this is just one of many condemned properties in terre haute. you can see... this was probably a beautiful home at one time but now there is a gaping hole in the roof and it is no longer safe to live in. terre haute mayor "duke bennett" says this is an issue the city is working on all the time.. but it can take a while for a property to be cleared after it's identified as a problem. the mayor says the process often starts with a complaint. then -- a bulding inspector is sent out. the city then works with the property owner to fix any issues. if the property owner does not comply. there's a hearing. after that -- a building may be put on the demo list. all of this can take an average of two years -- according to the mayor. one woman -- who lives near this condemned home says it's not just up to the city. people need to take responsibility for their property. georgia tapp says, "people basically on the whole don't really give a care it seems like, you know? people don't want to cut their grass. they don't want to do nothing. i'm seventy years old. if i can do it, you know, i know they can." "we need people to call and tell us if you've got kids running in and out of a vacant house, if you think there's stuff going on there. the more information we can have on a particular home, we can kind of manipulate that a little bit and move that up on the list." now -- you can help the city identify problem city identify can help the now -- you list." that up on the bit and move that a little bit and move that up on the list." now -- you can help the city identify problem properties. just call 3-1-1 and that will start the process. you can also call that number to get updates. now coming up tonight at six... i'll take you to another neighborhood where new homes are being built where condemned homes once stood. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. ////// last year last year alone.. "81"-"blighted properties" were demolished across the city. "this year".. "300"-thousand-dollars is available in the
Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers & Thundershowers Tapering Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 4-25

Image

Country club diners receive a musical treat

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

ISU football

Image

Mock crash shows the dangers of texting and driving

Image

Local reaction to ILearn

Image

An open house at new downtown developments

Image

The cost of transporting inmates

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project