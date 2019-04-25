Speech to Text for Fighting Blight in Terre Haute

"these people now, it's like they don't really care." ///// "neighbors say".. they're tired of looking "at the condemned homes" on their street. "the city of terre haute" has a plan to tear down "blighted buildings'. but "the mayor says".. "be patient". //// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, april 25th. "275"-buildings are "on a list" to be demolished in terre haute. a majority of these structures are homes.. no longer safe to live in. you-at-home have reached-out to us.. with complaints about several properties.. so, we asked "the mayor" what it takes "to get a building on that list". new for you at "5"... news 10's.. "heather good".. is "live" in terre haute.. with more on the process.. and how "you" can report a problem property. ///// this is just one of many condemned properties in terre haute. you can see... this was probably a beautiful home at one time but now there is a gaping hole in the roof and it is no longer safe to live in. terre haute mayor "duke bennett" says this is an issue the city is working on all the time.. but it can take a while for a property to be cleared after it's identified as a problem. the mayor says the process often starts with a complaint. then -- a bulding inspector is sent out. the city then works with the property owner to fix any issues. if the property owner does not comply. there's a hearing. after that -- a building may be put on the demo list. all of this can take an average of two years -- according to the mayor. one woman -- who lives near this condemned home says it's not just up to the city. people need to take responsibility for their property. georgia tapp says, "people basically on the whole don't really give a care it seems like, you know? people don't want to cut their grass. they don't want to do nothing. i'm seventy years old. if i can do it, you know, i know they can." "we need people to call and tell us if you've got kids running in and out of a vacant house, if you think there's stuff going on there. the more information we can have on a particular home, we can kind of manipulate that a little bit and move that up on the list." now -- you can help the city identify problem properties. just call 3-1-1 and that will start the process. you can also call that number to get updates. now coming up tonight at six... i'll take you to another neighborhood where new homes are being built where condemned homes once stood. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. ////// last year last year alone.. "81"-"blighted properties" were demolished across the city. "this year".. "300"-thousand-dollars is available in the