Speech to Text for Active Day Adult Day Care Center

alia talks with mikilyn schutt from active day adult day care service in terre haute at active day, every day is dedicated to the independence and dignity of seniors and disabled members of all abilities. and while members enjoy themselves in our adult day care centers, their families experience a renewed sense of security and fulfillment. among the many advantages that active day adult day care centers offer, the cost-effective nature of our long-term adult day health care is yet another benefit. nationwide averages show annual costs for adult day health services are significantly less than those for other long-term social day care options. and, with active day, our members have access to a full team of nursing professionals, personal day care assistants, activities staff, and therapists. 489 2nd avenue, terre haute 232-4627 activeday.com