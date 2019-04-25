Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 12:28 PM
and temperatures occasional widespread showers are likely today and temperatures will get into the mid 60s. then, continued chances for a few showers tonight, with a low at 52. sunshine shows up tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s. and then mainly clear tomorrow night, a low at 42. saturday starts out dry, partly sunny with a high at 66. a few showers and storms look possible occasional widespread showers are likely today and temperatures will get into the mid 60s. then, continued chances for a few showers tonight, with a low at 52. sunshine shows up tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s. and then mainly clear tomorrow night, a low at 42. saturday starts out dry, partly sunny with a high at 66. a few showers and storms look possible saturday afternoon. break 2 occasional widespread showers are likely today and temperatures will get into the mid 60s. then, continued chances for a few showers tonight, with a low at 52. sunshine shows up tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s. and then mainly clear tomorrow night, a low at 42. saturday starts out dry, partly sunny with a high at 66. a few showers and storms look possible saturday afternoon. break 2 < doctors at tulane university occasional widespread showers are likely today and temperatures will get into the mid 60s. then, continued chances for a few showers tonight, with a low at 52. sunshine shows up tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s. and then mainly clear tomorrow night, a low at 42. saturday
Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Occasional showers, cloudy and cool.
