All You Need to Know for Thursday

a bill to bring a casino to terre haute now heads to the indiana governor's desk. last night lawmakers voted in favor of the bill. the governor's office says he will look over the legislation carefully. if governor holcomb signs the bill, the next hurdle for a casino in terre haute comes at home. a referendum will take place either this fall or next spring.

jails all over indiana are facing jail overpopulation. that's including right here in vigo county. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the vigo county jail to explain how a meeting last night worked to tackle this statewide problem. abby? this has been an exhausting topic for vigo county. the problems facing the current vigo county jail as well as "now" where to build a new and bigger jail. a public forum was held at the vigo county public library last night. a nationally recognized program called the vera institute of justice lead the discussion. their mission is to build and improve justice systems. last night they pointed out house bill 1006. which states that inmates in state prisons with lower level felonies must be transferred back to their county. However the county jails have not and didn't get any money to help them do this. this very reason plays a role into why vigo county is facing an jail overcrowding epidemic. officials provided data, and several resources. they also compared how other states across the country are handling incarceration. leaders are still considering three potential jail sites. they're expected to give an update to a judge next week.

later today - we could learn the name of the man arrested after a barricade situation it happened near 13th and a half and locust streets in terre haute. police say they initially arrived at the scene to serve a warrant.. that's when they say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. they also say he made suicidal threats. the terre haute special response team handled the scene.

bicknell police chief terry stremming is facing charges of offical misconduct and battery. the board of public works and safety has placed him on administrative leave. state police say stremming went to the prosecutor's office tuesday morning demanding a bicknell police laptop. police say stremming put his hands on an investigator and tried to push her out the way. state police say a bicknell police officer gave the laptop to the prosecutor's office. they say it possibly contains evidence of officer misconduct on another bicknell police officer.

the robinson illinois school corporation is taking another step to help keep students safe. they're adding a second school resource officer. it's through an agreement between the school corporation and police department. the new officer will provide an extra set of eyes over students and grow the relationship between officers and students. the new officer is expected to start at the beginning of the school year in august.

breaking political news - former vice president joe biden announced early this morning that he will be seeking the democratic presidential nomination to run against president donald trump. biden will have to beat out more than 20 other democratic hopefuls. more on this story straight ahead at the top of the hour on cbs this morning.