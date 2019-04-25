Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Morning fog. Occasional showers throughout the day. High: 66°

Thursday night: Scattered showers continue. Chilly WNW breeze. Low: 50°

Friday: Morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and windy. High: 68°

Detailed Forecast:

Occasional scattered showers will continue Thursday and Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s and overnight lows will drop to near 50°. A quick moving area of high pressure will swoop in for Friday and Friday night. That means a mostly clear sky with Friday's highs in the upper 60s. Then, another chance of rain will move in for Saturday afternoon.