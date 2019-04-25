Clear

Morning fog. Occasional showers throughout the day. High: 66°

Occasional scattered showers will continue Thursday and Thursday night.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 6:36 AM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Morning fog. Occasional showers throughout the day. High: 66°

Thursday night: Scattered showers continue. Chilly WNW breeze. Low: 50°

Friday: Morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and windy. High: 68°

Detailed Forecast:

Occasional scattered showers will continue Thursday and Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s and overnight lows will drop to near 50°. A quick moving area of high pressure will swoop in for Friday and Friday night. That means a mostly clear sky with Friday's highs in the upper 60s. Then, another chance of rain will move in for Saturday afternoon.

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Occasional showers, cloudy and cool.
