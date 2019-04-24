Speech to Text for West Vigo baseball

right direction.> the west vigo baseball team is red hot, they've won a season-high eight straight.... the vikings put their winning streak on the line at home against south putnam.... west vigo star kaleb hannahs continues to crush the baseball, that's his fifth homer this year... his two run blast gives west vigo a two-one lead.... evan newman is kind of a jack of all trades kind of player for west vigo....good pitcher, solid hitter...has speed... how about this, tonight he stole four bases.... bottom third....jayden stuck rips a liner to left but check out the nice catch by michael stewart...the south putnam eagle just sticks his glove out to make the play... senior colin salyers up in the fourth....the lefty gets all of this pitch....that's his scond homer of the season..... he's now homered in back to back games.... west vi go rolls