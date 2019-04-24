Speech to Text for ISU softball

over north putnam... with the mvc softball tourney just two weeks the indiana state softball team is trying to gain any momentum they can.... the sycamores had a home conference game this afternoon against evansville.... bottom first....bella peterson drives in the games first run with an rbi single to left....isu takes the one-run lead... sycamores couldn't of gotten off to a better start....brooke mann brings in two more... isu would take a three-nothing lead after one inning of play.... bella peterson was getting it done at the plate and in the field....look the sycamore right fielder make the diving catch....good chance you'll see that on rick's rallies next week.. final inning...evansville has the tying run at first but it doesn't matter. arielle blankenship ends the game with a sycamore strike