Speech to Text for Northview baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10-2....vikings have won nine straight... northview was looking to knock off north putnam for the second straight day... braden nevins was in the groove on the mound....he had the north putnam batters on skates...he had three strikeouts in the first... no score but dylan zentko changes that....the northview slugger singles to center to give the knights a one-nothing advantage... keegan garrison had a pair of hits in this one for northview....this singles plates two, knights go up three runs.... northview cruises 13-1