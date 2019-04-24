Speech to Text for New bike share program at ISU

indiana state university is getting a "new" bike share program. "veo-ride" is now on campus. students and staff can use an app to locate and unlock the bikes. then, the bikes have to be returned in designated areas shown on a map. the last bike share program at i-s-u suddenly stopped its operation. organizers say students are excited to have this "eco-friendly" option back. "our number one goal in bringing the bikes to campus, reducing our emissions and pollution .. and it's healthier to ride bikes rather than to drive around, it'll easier parking and it's more fun to be out and about." "veo-ride" will have more bikes on campus when school returns in the fall. it costs 50-cents per 15 minutes to have a bike. there are also monthly and yearly