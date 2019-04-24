Clear

Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north central high school in farmersburg is taking another step in its memorial process. it's all to honor three boys killed in a car crash last december... we've told you the community collected bottle caps to make benches to remember the students. today-- they were finally able to unveil the final pieces of the benches. each bench now has a plaque with the names and pictures of each boy.. a forth bench represents a memorial for any future students who may pass away in their time at the school. it's a way for the students and the staff to cope with the loss. "they're all still thought about daily. especially when we have a baseball game, football practice. there's just kids in the halls talking. there memory will live on forever. hopefully these benches will help spark those memories occasionally." because of the surplus of plastic caps..a fifth bench was donated to terre haute south high school in memory of jenna perrelle.. perrelle was also killed
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Scattered Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo baseball

Image

ISU softball

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New bike share program at ISU

Image

Credit Union hosts shred day

Image

Digging up the Past

Image

Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Gaming bill passes Indiana House

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project