Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

north central high school in farmersburg is taking another step in its memorial process. it's all to honor three boys killed in a car crash last december... we've told you the community collected bottle caps to make benches to remember the students. today-- they were finally able to unveil the final pieces of the benches. each bench now has a plaque with the names and pictures of each boy.. a forth bench represents a memorial for any future students who may pass away in their time at the school. it's a way for the students and the staff to cope with the loss. "they're all still thought about daily. especially when we have a baseball game, football practice. there's just kids in the halls talking. there memory will live on forever. hopefully these benches will help spark those memories occasionally." because of the surplus of plastic caps..a fifth bench was donated to terre haute south high school in memory of jenna perrelle.. perrelle was also killed