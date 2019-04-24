Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new officer is expected to start at the beginning of the school year in august. indiana is number 2 in the country for the highest incarceration rate. add to that...vigo county has one of the highest numbers in the state. commissioners are working to solve that problem... tonight...community members spoke out about the new jail project in a public forum. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live to tell us what people in the community are feeling patrece...rondrell... about 100 people filled the room at the vigo county library tonight. they're all wanting to learn more about the county's jail system.. and talk about how the new jail will play into this. < facts about vigo county and the indiana jail system shocked the crowd wednesday night "since the 80's the incarceration has increased almost 300 percent and since 2000 which was one of the last times there was this very active conversation about building a new jail the incarceraton rate has increased 100%" facts like that come from the vera institute of justice, a nationally recognized organization whose mission is to build and improve justice systems. jasmine heiss, with the group, says they chose vigo county because they saw the opportunity while there is conversation for a new jail. "today the most jailed communities and increasingly the biggest jails are in some of americas smallest places." the rise in incarceration rates can be somewhat blamed on house bill 10-06. the bill says inmates in state prisons with lower level felonies would be transferred back to their county. however, the county jails didn't get any money to help them do this. now, like a lot of places in indiana...vigo county is facing overpopulation. that's causing a dangerous environment for inmates... and making pushing officials to decide to build this new jail. most people say something needs to be done... several just want to make sure the county is going about it the right way. "we don't think the answer is just to build a bigger jail every 20 or 30 years there are alternatives to incarceration and they're being proven across the country and indianas among the worst we're just buidlind...we've got an epidemic og building jails i don't think that's the answer and i don't think just as a matter of taxation i dont' think we can afford it."> leaders are still considering *three* potential jail sites. one of them is the current site right behind me. county commissioner brenden kearns tells me they did get the appraisal for the last potential property. that means they have appraisals for every potential site. they're expectedto give an update to a judge next week. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. tonight a chance of showers and a chance of tonight