Clear

Dixie Bee kids visit Regional Hospital

Dixie Bee kids visit Regional Hospital

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 6:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Dixie Bee kids visit Regional Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at one local school learned the in's and out's of medicine today. a first grade class from dixie bee elementary school visited regional hospital in terre haute. workers educated students on what happens when you go to the hospital. they even got to see a helicopter, ambulance and fire truck up close. organizers say it's important to teach kids safety lessons at a young age. "i think its really important that they know what other people in the community are doing. then they're not afraid if they need to come to the hospital for any sort of reason or of their family member needs to come." teachers say the student's favorite part of
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Scattered Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo baseball

Image

ISU softball

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New bike share program at ISU

Image

Credit Union hosts shred day

Image

Digging up the Past

Image

Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Gaming bill passes Indiana House

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project