Speech to Text for Experts talk substance abuse during Wednesday symposium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this in this in this evening's health alert.... union health in terre haute hosted a substance use disorder symposium. experts set up several booths in the landsbaum center for health education. each booth highlighted a different aspect of what local and state leaders are doing to solve the opioid problem. they also focused on populations that could be more at risk. news 10 talked with organizers. they say people who are abusing substances make up a good portion of arrests every day. "families have been struggling for so long. so we want to bring it out in the open and say its ok. we have treatments that work. we can help you get better. we can help you live the best life you can." several local health agencies came together to offer today's