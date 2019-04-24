Clear

The potential impact of generic Narcan

The potential impact of generic Narcan

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 6:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The potential impact of generic Narcan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the f-d-a has the f-d-a has approved a generic nasal spray. the recently approved drug is like narcan. it can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in the newsroom with more information on the medication. according to the cdc more than "130" americans die a day from overdoses. it's one of the reasons the "fda" wanted to introduce the spray. < medical professionals have been administering narcan for years. the original version was injectable. now, under a new fda decision...the spray can be used by individuals without medical experience. vickie sanquenetti is a recovering drug addict. she says it's a bad idea to have this readily available. "i'm a recovered addict, and i've got friends that are still fighting the battle with addiction and i have seen many people that i know and many people that i love transition from prescription drugs to herion. it's just an on-going battle and it just breaks my heart." the spray would release into the nasal passage while the patient is lying on his or her back. the effects of overdose would be reversed within minutes. hamilton center chief medical officer ahsan mahmood says this new option is meant to help addicts. "improving access of the life-saving medicene is the goal. so there can be more hands and it can be more available to more individuals and it's administered on time so more lives can be saved. so improving access to saving lives it's going to be the benefit of this generic version." but... sanquenetti feels it's doing the opposite. "no. absolute no-go. i think it's an enabeler." /// "this is just going to encourage people to get even higher and knock on deaths door a lot more. i really think we will lose people a lot more because the numbers rise on a daily basis. we're losing people left and right." > chief mahmood says those who have overdosed should still seek medical attention immediately despite having the spray. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Scattered Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo baseball

Image

ISU softball

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New bike share program at ISU

Image

Credit Union hosts shred day

Image

Digging up the Past

Image

Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Gaming bill passes Indiana House

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project