Speech to Text for The potential impact of generic Narcan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the f-d-a has the f-d-a has approved a generic nasal spray. the recently approved drug is like narcan. it can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in the newsroom with more information on the medication. according to the cdc more than "130" americans die a day from overdoses. it's one of the reasons the "fda" wanted to introduce the spray. < medical professionals have been administering narcan for years. the original version was injectable. now, under a new fda decision...the spray can be used by individuals without medical experience. vickie sanquenetti is a recovering drug addict. she says it's a bad idea to have this readily available. "i'm a recovered addict, and i've got friends that are still fighting the battle with addiction and i have seen many people that i know and many people that i love transition from prescription drugs to herion. it's just an on-going battle and it just breaks my heart." the spray would release into the nasal passage while the patient is lying on his or her back. the effects of overdose would be reversed within minutes. hamilton center chief medical officer ahsan mahmood says this new option is meant to help addicts. "improving access of the life-saving medicene is the goal. so there can be more hands and it can be more available to more individuals and it's administered on time so more lives can be saved. so improving access to saving lives it's going to be the benefit of this generic version." but... sanquenetti feels it's doing the opposite. "no. absolute no-go. i think it's an enabeler." /// "this is just going to encourage people to get even higher and knock on deaths door a lot more. i really think we will lose people a lot more because the numbers rise on a daily basis. we're losing people left and right." > chief mahmood says those who have overdosed should still seek medical attention immediately despite having the spray. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.