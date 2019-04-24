Speech to Text for Robinson School Resource Officer

illinois are going the extra mile for school safety. there's a new agreement in place to bring in another school resource officer. the robinson school corporation and city police say they need extra security now more than ever. "that's the number one priority in our community we need to make sure those kids are safe" news 10's richard solomon has more on what this agreement means for schools. < this new agreement will provide robinson schools k-12 with another full time officer. i spoke to the current resource officer. he told me his number one priority is to make sure kids are safe. he says being a visible role model plays has a lasting effect on these young minds. <" keeping kids safe is a top priority for officer eric schmidt . "it's a lot different from being a regular police officer. " he's the only resource officer for all of the robinson schools in the district. "being able to be responsible for keeping you know over 1500 kids in the community safe is a big responsibility but it's something that i take seriously and i enjoy" very soon he'll be joined by another resource officer. the decision will provide better security. it will also give officers more opportunities to interact with the kids. "the younger grades the younger levels get excited to see anyone in uniform and i also teach them things whether it's talking about drug education with the little kids or talking to a drivers ed class here at the highschool" the experiences that students have with the officers go beyond the classroom. officer schmidt wants students to embrace the benefits of having this resource. "we don't only show up when you guys have done something wrong and are you're in trouble, we're here to help and we're here to keep the school safe"> the plan is to school safe"> to keep the and we're here to keep the school safe"> the plan is to have the new resource officer within the schools by the start of school in august reporting in robinson illinois, i'm news 10's richard solomon.>