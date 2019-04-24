Speech to Text for Terre Haute standoff ends peacefully

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. in this evening's crime alert... terre haute police arrested one man after a barricade situation. it happened near 13th and a half and locust streets in terre haute. police say they initially arrived at the scene to serve a warrant. that's when they say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. they also say he made suicidal threats. the "terre haute special response team" handled the scene. at this time...we're still working to learn