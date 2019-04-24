Speech to Text for Farrington's Grove residents work on neighborhood cleanup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cleanup next saturday. members of another wabash valley community are trying to keep their neighborhood beautiful. farrington's grove residents collected litter... debris... tree limbs and brush this morning as part of a community beautification project. this is in terre haute. some volunteers were given assignments to cleanup streets... tree rows... or alleyways. those behind the effort say they want to keep their home looking beautiful for years to come.