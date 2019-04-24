Speech to Text for Clinton native Ken Kercheval passes away at age 83

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

actor".. with "a t-v "a t-v actor".. with roots in the wabash valley.. has died. and now.. folks who worked with him.. are remembering "ken kercheval. news 10's.. "rondrell moore" has reaction now "from a local filmmaker" about his legacy. he's "live" in the studio. ////// folks world-wide... knew ken kercheval from his role as cliff barnes in the tv series dallas. what a lot of people don't know is that he was actually from the clinton area. kercheval died this past weekend at home. he was 83 years old. during his later years he returned to the wabash valley. it was then, that he began acting with a local company, called dreams come true films. he recently appeared in its movie called the promise. the company's executive director and ceo described her impression of kercheval when she worked with him. ///// 18:27:26,29 "if i could only use a few words to describe him, they would be humble, genuine, loving and real." ////// frist funeral home in clinton will be handling kercheval's be handling in clinton will funeral home frist ////// and real." genuine, loving and real." ////// frist funeral home in clinton will be handling kercheval's final arrangements. workers tell us... he will have a private ceremony. no other details will be released. "news 10 first at 5" will be