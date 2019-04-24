Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11pm. cloudy, with a low around 56. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday a 50 percent chance of showers. cloudy, with a high near 66. light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. thursday night a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as 21 mph.