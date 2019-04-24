Speech to Text for Edgar County Ambulance changes

business a business a business "in edgar county, illinois" will soon be "closing its doors". after "15"-years of service.. "the edgar county special service area ambulance".. will officially "stop services" on june 1st. "the county board" has awarded "a bid for services" to be operated "by horizon health" instead. this story's "brand new for you now at 5". news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. traveled "to pari today". she joins us now.. with more "from employees" on how "they feel" about their last fe weeks of service. //////// that's right susie.. i spoke with the owner of e-c-s-s-a today. he says horizon health has taken on the "5"-year bid for nothing. that's right. not even a penny. that means taxpayers will no longer be paying a "2"-percent tax to help fund th ambulance service. right now.. the service covers "7"-townships. those will all be taken over by the hospital. by closing the e-c-s-s-a.. the county will also be losing five ambulances and two repsonse cars. staff at e-c-s-s-a say they're sad to say goodbye to the community. ////// <"some of the people that have worked here were here when dee started this ambulance service in 2003, so you know they've spent 16-17 years of their life serving the community and people are upset about it. we know a lot of people from being there to take care of them in their time of need and it's going to be rough." "i've lived and grown up in this community so it's very dissapotinting that i'm going to have to find another position either with our illiana operation or outside.. to provide 9-1-1 services. this is my passion."> ///////// i did reach out to horizon health today. representatives did not want to speak on camera.. but they did send us a statement. it reads in part 'we are excited for the opportunity to offer this service, and believe we are the best enitity to provide a quality service at the lowest cost.' back to you.