Speech to Text for VNA Tulip Sale

may've been "a dreary day outside".. but "1"-wabash valley group.. helped to bring "some sunshine" into peoples lives! "hospice of the wabash valley" held its 32nd annual "tulip bouquet fundraiser today". "volunteers" sold the bouquets for just "10"-dollars. "organizers say".. it's one of their favorite fundraisers! ///// ////// "you're also making somebody elses day by sending them tulips or bringing them by. it's a wonderful way to make people smile and give back at the same time ." /////// all the money raised.. "goes to hospice of the wabash valley".