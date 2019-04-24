Speech to Text for Bicknell Police Chief arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/////// "a wabash /////// "a wabash valley police chief".. is out on bond.. after being arrested "tuesday evening". //// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, april 24th. ///// bicknell police chief.. "terry stremming".. was arreste around "7"-o'clock "last night his arrest comes.. after a reported confrontation "at the knox county prosecutor's office". this is "our top story" for you at this hour. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. has been in bicknell all day long today. he joins us now.. "live".. to break down what "indiana state police say" happened.. along with reaction "from the small town community". "gary"... ////// susie.. here's what i can tell you right now. indiana state police launched a criminal investigation yesterday morning.. after being contacted by the knox county prosecutor's office. /////// investigators say an un-named bicknell police officer turned over a laptop to the prosecutor's office. that laptop possibly contained evidence of "officer misconduct" on another bicknell police officer. then.. tuesday morning.. police chief "terry stremming". went to the prosecutor's office.. demanding to have the laptop returned. he then tried to remove it from a desk. police say stremming then put his hands on an investigator and tried to push her out the way. "stremming" was arrested and charged with official misconduct and battery. /////// "a public offical aint no different from the rest of us. we put our hands on somebody we're going to jail. so i feel that you know he put his hands on somebody he deserves to do just like the rest of us." /////// the city of bicknell has taken action after tuesday's arrest. at the top of the hour i'll have what that action is. live in bicknell, gary brian news 10. //////// "stremming".. is currently out on bond.