Speech to Text for Bridgeton Rendezvous, Sat & Sun 9-5pm

with susan carr about the bridgeton rendezvous. saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. free admission! 548-2136 relive tradition at the 27th annual bridgeton mountain man rendezvous on april 27-28, 2019 in bridgeton, indiana. everyone is invited to the bridgeton mountain man rendezvous to enjoy a taste of authentic pre-1840s fur-trade-era living in a beautiful historic setting. walk through the mountain man encampment complete with trading posts and pioneer goods for sale. held the last full weekend of april each year since 1993 on land important to the communities past and in preserved historic buildings. got cabin fever? come on out for our bridgeton rendezvous where you'll find free camping, free water and firewood and porta-johns provided. experience this living history re-enactment for 1750-1840 with authentic period camps, clothing, cooking, trading, and activities. black powder rifle shoots, primitive bow shoot, knife and hawk throwing, woods walk, canoe event and more. it's a great educational opportunity for kids to learn history hands-on! plenty of food, free parking, the bridgeton mountain man rendezvous is fun for the whole family! early 1800s living is reenacted with historic primitive skill demonstrations. watch live black powder muzzle loader shooting and knife and tomahawk throwing. see a primitive bow shoot and a canoe race on big raccoon creek on saturday. enjoy pioneer crafters at work and let the kids participate in authentic old-time activities. while you're here for the bridgeton mountain man rendezvous, visit the 1822 case log cabin for a lesson in authentic pioneer hearth cooking including the popular "chicken-on-a-string." stop at