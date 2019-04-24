Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 12:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shower, maybe a thunderstorm we'll see a few scattered shower, maybe a thunderstorm for the afternoon, and highs getting into the mid 60s. there's a little better chance for light rain tonight, but it'll still be spotty at best. lows tonight drop to 54. one more shot at a few showers tomorrow, with a high near 70. then, sunny and 69 on friday. we'll see a few scattered shower, maybe a thunderstorm for the afternoon, and highs getting into the mid 60s. there's a little better chance for light rain tonight, but it'll still be spotty at best. lows tonight drop to 54. one more shot at a few showers tomorrow, with a high near 70. then, sunny and 69 on friday. we'll see a few scattered shower, maybe a thunderstorm for the afternoon, and highs getting into the mid 60s. there's a little better chance for light rain tonight, but it'll still be spotty at best. lows tonight drop to 54. one more shot at a few showers tomorrow, with a high near 70. then, sunny and 69 on friday. we'll see a few scattered shower, maybe a thunderstorm for the afternoon, and highs getting into the mid 60s. there's a little better chance for light rain tonight, but it'll still be spotty at best. lows tonight drop to 54. one more shot at a few showers tomorrow, with a high near 70. then, sunny and 69 on friday. we'll see a few scattered shower, maybe a thunderstorm for the afternoon, and highs getting into the mid 60s. there's a little better chance for light rain tonight, but it'll still be spotty at best. lows tonight drop to 54. one more shot at a few showers tomorrow, with a high near 70. then, sunny and 69 on friday. break 2 <the f-d-a has approved the marketing of break 2 break 2 we'll see a few scattered shower, maybe a thunderstorm for the afternoon, and highs getting into the mid 60s. there's a little better chance for light rain tonight, but it'll still be spotty at best. lows tonight drop
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridgeton Rendezvous, Sat & Sun 9-5pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project