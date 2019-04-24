All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a public forum will be held tonight to focus on safety and incarceration. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the vigo county jail this morning. jon, alia--- this forum comes as vigo county is currently dealing with a federal lawsuit regarding unconstitutional conditions at it's jail. the vera institute of justice, the taxpayers associaton will tackle topics on the vigo county jail---cracking down on data and understanding ways the county can decrease more people ending up behind bars. they also plan to touch on the building of a new jail and managing the jail population. some commissioners plan to be at tonight's meeting. the presentations will take place at 6 at the vigo county library. again this is open to the public. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

///

a major decision could come today concerning a propose casino for terre haute. news 10's jon swaner is live at the statehouse in indianapolis with more on what we can expect today. alia, the big gaming bill we've been talking about all session will be decided one way or another today. earlier this week, a conference committee announced how a final version of the bill could look. so far, the bill is not on either agenda for the house or senate. but we can tell you that state lawmakers plan to adjourn for the session after tonight. so most likely, it will have to pass by then. however, anything can happen here... as we saw by the vigo county food and beverage tax bill last session. i'll be here all day giving you updates. check here on news 10 on air, online and on social media for updates as i get them. live at the indiana statehouse, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you.

////

also happening today - hospice of the wabash valley is hosting its tulip bouquet sale. organizers say the event is the largest volunteer fundraiser of the year. they say volunteers deliver around 1300 bouquets every year. the cost is 10 dollars for a 10 stem bouquet. hospice provides home health care. to find a spot to pick up your bouquets today, go to wthitv.com.

///

a warning about tainted ground beef. the centers for disease control says an e-coli outbreak has spread to ten-states including indiana and illinois. the illness is linked to tainted ground beef eaten at home as well as restaurants. no supplier, distributor or brand of beef has been identified. officials say you can prevent the spread of e-coli by cooking ground beef properly and by washing hands while preparing the meat.

///

one person is hospitalized with serious injuries this morning - and now the greene county sheriff's office is asking for your help with finding who's responsible. the incident happened on north state road 59 near county road 2-50 north. authorities say a car was traveling north on north state road 59 when it hit the person. the vehicle is described as a 2016 or 2017 silver jeep cherokee. it has damage to the passenger side mirror. if you have any information, call the greene county sheriff's office.

///

a tribute to the life of former u-s senator birch bayh will be held this friday in terre haute. bayh started his political career in the indiana house of representatives. there.. he served three terms. bayh was the author of two amendments to the u-s constitution. he was also behind the legislature title nine. friday's tribute gets underway at 5:30 at the terre haute vfw. that's located at 1111 veterans plaza.

///

litter bugs - beware. you may soon be on camera! vigo county's solid waste management says 20 cameras will be placed in vigo county parks and on county road properties. officials say there will be serious consequences if a suspect can be identified. the solid waste management board approved $2500 dollars for all the cameras. this will also include extra accessories for those cameras.

///

first and hulman streets has reopened in terre haute. crews eliminated a portion of first street between hulman and prarieton road. this opens the area to two way traffic. officials say the project is intended to improve traffic flow in the area.