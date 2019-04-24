Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesdsay: Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Wednesday night: Scattered showers possible. Not as cool. Low: 52°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers still possible. High: 69°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front stuck just south of the News 10 viewing area will keep light and spotty showers in the forecast for the next 48 hours. While this system isn't all that impressive, it's our duty to let you know that you may bump into a pocket of rain here or there. Overall, it doesn't look like much, but it's what we're seeing on our end. Friday dries out, sunshine comes back and then another potential system will slip in on Saturday bringing continued chances for unsettled weather.