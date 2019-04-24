Clear

Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

A stationary front stuck just south of the News 10 viewing area will keep light and spotty showers in the forecast for the next 48 hours.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 6:20 AM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 6:22 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesdsay: Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Wednesday night: Scattered showers possible. Not as cool. Low: 52°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers still possible. High: 69°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front stuck just south of the News 10 viewing area will keep light and spotty showers in the forecast for the next 48 hours. While this system isn't all that impressive, it's our duty to let you know that you may bump into a pocket of rain here or there. Overall, it doesn't look like much, but it's what we're seeing on our end. Friday dries out, sunshine comes back and then another potential system will slip in on Saturday bringing continued chances for unsettled weather.

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridgeton Rendezvous, Sat & Sun 9-5pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project