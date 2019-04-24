Speech to Text for Dan Hopkins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

straight... it was a special evening at rose-hulman,.....the school honored their longtime tennis coach dan hopkins who's retiring at the end of the season after 31 years.... it was coach hopkins appreciation day, his engineers took on principia.... one doubles.....andre adam with the overhead slam for rose that can't be returned....engineers took this match.... more doubles action.....e-n land-wear with the nice backhand winner....rose took the number two doubles match as well... rose-hulman wins six-three....its only fitting they send coach hopkins on his big day out with a win in his