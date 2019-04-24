Speech to Text for Linton softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beat linton 3-2. linton softball put their six-game winning streak on the line at home against clay city.... uh-leash-uh ledgerwood breaks up a scoreless game in the fourth with an rbi single to center....clay city would score twice in the inning to jump out to a two-nothing lead... same score, bottom six.....the linton bats would finally come alive...megan eberhardt with a seing eye single up the middle....freshman sydney lockhart races home to get the lady miners on the scoreboard... linton slugger hannah frady rips a double to the fence in leftcenter....that ties the game at two... your next batter is peyton peyton bland.....she drops a blooper in shallow left...that good enough to plate another run for linton...the lady miners rally to win, thanks to three runs in the sixth... linton takes it three-two, they extended their winning streak to seven