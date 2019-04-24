Speech to Text for THN Baseball

back... welcome back... tough test tonight for terre haute north baseball, they hosted 2a eighth ranked linton.... the miners were looking to win at the patriots for the second year in a row... **top of the 4th.. linton with one on.. grounder right back at jordan bradley.. he starts off the 1-5-3 double play.. north protecting a 2-nothing lead.. **in the 6th.. two on.. kaleb crane hits it to the gap.. cade moore makes a diving stop.. but his throw to first gets away.. two runs score for the miners and we have a tie game.. **bottom half of the inning now.. adam craig pokes it down the first base line.. stays just fair.. runner from 2nd looking to score.. jayson cottrell is in for the go-ahead run.. **top 7.. tying run at first.. cory anderson rips this one to center.. but craig is there to make the game-ending catch.. terre haute north picks up the big win.. patriots beat linton