Clear

THN Baseball

Patriots beat Linton

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for THN Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... welcome back... tough test tonight for terre haute north baseball, they hosted 2a eighth ranked linton.... the miners were looking to win at the patriots for the second year in a row... **top of the 4th.. linton with one on.. grounder right back at jordan bradley.. he starts off the 1-5-3 double play.. north protecting a 2-nothing lead.. **in the 6th.. two on.. kaleb crane hits it to the gap.. cade moore makes a diving stop.. but his throw to first gets away.. two runs score for the miners and we have a tie game.. **bottom half of the inning now.. adam craig pokes it down the first base line.. stays just fair.. runner from 2nd looking to score.. jayson cottrell is in for the go-ahead run.. **top 7.. tying run at first.. cory anderson rips this one to center.. but craig is there to make the game-ending catch.. terre haute north picks up the big win.. patriots beat linton
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Signs going up for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Railroad crossing safety

Image

A project is in the works for the City of Brazil to help avoid major flooding

Image

Hey Kevin, Dixie Bee kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties