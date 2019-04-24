Speech to Text for Signs going up for new Terre Haute restaurant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

begin in june. we're getting closer to the opening of a "mcalisters deli" in terre haute... we caught crews putting up the signs on the building earlier today... its moving into the old fuddrucker's building on the city's south side. company officials told news 10 the restaurant would be open around this time... but they have not announced an official