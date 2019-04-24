Speech to Text for Railroad crossing safety

flashing for a they're flashing for a reason" chances are you've been stopped by a train a time or two in your life.. its nearly inevitable if you drive in terre haute.. that's why its important you know how to keep yourself safe when near the tracks.. nearly 300 people were killed by trains in the last year. it's a number transportatio n leaders are hoping to bring down.. news 10s sarah lehman is live near a railroad crossing in terre haute.. she talked with people who drive near crossings everyday.. new for you tonight at 10.. she shares some of the ways you can keep you and your family safe. patrece...rondrell every three hours a person or car in the united states is hit by a train. that number could be a lot lower. this week the u-s department of transportation and federal railroad administration are launching a public safety awareness campaign to help save lives. < living in the wabash valley it's hard to find an area without train tracks. when you're driving to or from work... school... or running errands it can be extrememly frusturating when you see those flashing red lights start. "you know one stops and you're on your way to work. trying to find that detour to get around to get to work on time is not only frusturating but just kinda makes a bad start to your day." a lot of people can relate to katie douglas... when it comes to railroad tracks -- patience is key! even if it doesn't look like a train is coming it could be right around the corner. "if the arms down and there's not a train coming theres no exclusions where people can cross it. i mean that's just a fallacy that goes on so you have to wait or you have to find an alternate route." tips like this aren't just for drivers. they're for people walking too. "if you try to beat a train and you don't beat it you don't win that situation. act with safety act with caution and pay attention. if you can hear the whistle if you can hear the bell its too close." douglas says she sees a lot of railroad arms down with no trains coming.. and crossings with no arms at all...just flashing lights. but whatever the situation is -- your life is more important then getting somewhere on time. "i don't ever suggest going on you know going past a track with the guards down or the lights flashing just for your safety you never know it could come out of no where and then that would be your life."> if there is any problem with lights, arms or other emergencies.. call this 1- 800 number... it will take directly c-s-x to fix the problem. you can find it posted on the crossings or it will be on our website later. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. you may have noticed a