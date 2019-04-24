Speech to Text for A project is in the works for the City of Brazil to help avoid major flooding

people many people "in brazil, indiana" know the stresses "of flooding" and "ro issues" caused by rain. but "a new plan" could change things. news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. joins us now "live" from brazil. she shares.. "what's in the works" for the city. "jordan"... /////// susie.. you can see i'm here right outside of city hall. that's where i spoke to the mayor and superintendent of storm water on the flooding issue. they both seemed very excited to push the project forward to fix the issues.. brazil has experienced heavy rains and flooded streets for years. in fact, some neighbors have decided to build their houses on platforms to avoid any damages. today i sat down with "mayor" brian wyndham. he told me the project will take years.. and millions of dollars. a grant from the indiana office of community and rural affairs or ocra paid for a study. the city is working to figure out the rest of the funding. there are 9-trouble areas that will be addressed. part of the project involves putting in storm drains.. and new pipes. superintendent billy goodrich told me this is a chance to show citizens the city is addressing their concerns. both the mayor and superintendent agree that this is a project the city needs to move forward. /////// ////// "we got areas that are continious problem areas and we're not kicking that can down the road, we wanna address it and we'll attack it as long as we have some funding to help facilitate it we're gonna try to fix these areas." "there's not a day that goes by that i'm not called especially during rain events that someone has an issue that we told them we're going to address. it just takes time. wheels turn they turn slow but they do turn and we want everyone who has an issue to be taken out of that situation." /////// mayor windham did mention that the project will take several years... and asks that people are patient during the process. coming up you'll hear more about those areas that will be fixed. reporting live in brazil, jordan kudisch, news 10. //////