Speech to Text for Bringing new life to an old building

an old an old building in vigo county has a new purpose. the vigo county historical society is currently in the process of moving into a new building. this left the society's former location up in the air. last week we told you that building is under new ownership. owners are planning to open a bed and breakfast at this location. there will be several guest rooms with private baths. they say they want to continue to allow people access to this historic home. "we just hope that this is something that can make the city proud. make our community proud. something that can really showcase this gorgeous neighborhood. this is just one of the many grant homes that are in this neighborhood." the owners plan to remodel the home over the next