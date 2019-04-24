Speech to Text for Install smoke detectors in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and my fox 10. local groups are doing their part to help keep you safe around the wabash valley. the american red cross.. terre haute fire department and protect the precious are teaming up to install smoke detectors around terre haute. today.. they targeted the area of maple avenue. news 10's jada huddlestun is live in our newsroom. she joins us with more from those who are receving the smoke alarms. that's right.. i walked around with these groups today as they installed the smoke detectors. the best part is.. it's all free to those in need of the alarms. i spoke with one local woman who did not have any smoke alarms in her house until today. she says it's important for everyone's safety to make sure they're installed and tested often. "you never know when something in your house is just going to catch on fire. faulty outlet.. cables.. anything like that. power surge can cause a lot of problems, and you know you could be sleeping one night and not wake up the next mroning from suffocating from smoke." if you're in need of a smoke detector.. you can call the terre haute fire department to get one installed. now if you don't live in terre haute.. you can still get a free smoke detector. just call your local american red cross and they'll install it for free. reporting live in the newsroom. jada huddlestun. news 10.