Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail forum

county sheriff's office. a public jail forum is happening tomorrow. residents can weigh in on building a new vigo county jail. it will take place at the vigo county public library at 6 p.m. proposed jail locations include a site at springhill drive and indiana 63, a former golf course on honey creek drive and the current jail government complex, which would include property of the former thompson honda at first and ohio streets. commissioners are still waiting on "one" appraisal." they're