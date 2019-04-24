Speech to Text for Coffee Clutch Services

people in terre haute in need of counseling services have a new option. "coffee clutch counseling services" is now open. it's located on lafayette avenue in terre haute. "coffee clutch" offers substance abuse and mental health services. news 10 talked with leaders today. they say they opened the center to fill a need in the area. 'i don't know anybody who hasn't been touched by substance abuse whether its their friends, family members, it just seems like everyone at some point in time has had some sort of touch with substance abuse and it's going to get worse before it gets better. " "coffee clutch services" is open monday through friday. the