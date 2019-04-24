Speech to Text for The Healthy Start Grant

devastating." union hospital in terre haute is working to fight startling statistics. good evening and thanks for joining us. in 20-17...at least 600 babies died in the state of indiana. that's according to the c-d-c. it places indiana 7th in the nation for infant mortality rates. the c-d-c says there are several factors that come into play with these statistics. they are birth defects. preterm births and low birth rates. maternal pregnancy complications. sudden infant death syndrome. and injuries. tonight one local alliance is working to combat these statistics. news 10's richard solomon is live outside union hospital in terre haute. he joins us now with more on what the hospital is calling a game changer. union hospital is taking part in a new initiative. it's called the health start program the goal is simple. it aims to make sure communities that have a high risk rate are supported when it comes to infant mortality. by teaming up with union hospital...they're making sure that infants under 18 months..have a lively 18 years. < " infant mortality is a problem nationwide. in 2017...22,000 babies died across the us. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. right here in the wabash valley... 29 babies died before their first birthday. "it's a shock it's scary" dr. jacqueline holder is a pediatrician at union hospital in terre haute. she agrees more needs to be done. "we're going to do something about it. we're going to take this grant and we're going to put it to the resources that we need" the healthy start program awarded 4.5 million dollars to union health. the center will use the money to help doctors and physicians supply services to families. this includes educational resources during the pregnancy and after the baby is born. the center will also make this grant money available to other agencies. the crisis pregnancy center in terre haute plans to expand with the help of this grant. "we go into parke county, clay county, sullivan county to help those who maybe cannot get into the cener" the crisis pregnancy center plans to provide classes for people by using a mobile unit. carol lucas is the nurse manager for the medical unit now. she believes the mobile unit will teach people how to be better equipped parents. she says this in turn will help bring the infant morality rate down in mutiple communities. " no one wants to see an infant die and especially if it's a preventable situation education is the key" the plan is to get everyone trained fully everyone to get the plan is the key" education is situation education is the key" the plan is to get everyone trained fully right now for the next coulpe of months. they hope to have everything in full motion by the end of june. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you.