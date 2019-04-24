Speech to Text for Local memorial set for Birch Bayh

community".. is "the "the community".. is coming together "to remember one of its own". a tribute to the life "of former u-s senator "birch bayh" will be held "this friday" in terre haute. "bayh" started his political career "in the indiana house of representatives". there.. he served "3"-terms. "bayh" was the author of "2"-amendments "to the u-s constitution". he was also behind the legislature "title nine." "organizers say".. it was important to have "a local ceremony".. so friends and family could all attend. ////// ////// "this is an opportunity. birch bayh has a number of friends and collegues that still live in terre haute and vigo county. as a home town hero it seems only appropraite that we recognize his life and hope that so many people can come out." ////// "the tribute" will "the ////// "the tribute" will take place "this friday".. at 5:30.. at "the terre haute v-f-w". that's located at 11-11 veterans plaza.