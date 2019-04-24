Clear

Local memorial set for Birch Bayh

Local memorial set for Birch Bayh

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local memorial set for Birch Bayh

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community".. is "the "the community".. is coming together "to remember one of its own". a tribute to the life "of former u-s senator "birch bayh" will be held "this friday" in terre haute. "bayh" started his political career "in the indiana house of representatives". there.. he served "3"-terms. "bayh" was the author of "2"-amendments "to the u-s constitution". he was also behind the legislature "title nine." "organizers say".. it was important to have "a local ceremony".. so friends and family could all attend. ////// ////// "this is an opportunity. birch bayh has a number of friends and collegues that still live in terre haute and vigo county. as a home town hero it seems only appropraite that we recognize his life and hope that so many people can come out." ////// "the tribute" will "the ////// "the tribute" will take place "this friday".. at 5:30.. at "the terre haute v-f-w". that's located at 11-11 veterans plaza. "union health".. announces a game changing grant..
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Signs going up for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Railroad crossing safety

Image

A project is in the works for the City of Brazil to help avoid major flooding

Image

Hey Kevin, Dixie Bee kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties