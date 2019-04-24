Clear

Tuesday Early Forecast

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday a slight chance of showers before 10am, then a slight chance of showers after 11am. cloudy, with a high near 65. east wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

