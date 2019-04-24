Speech to Text for Loogootee renovations

the end of the school year is quickly approaching. that means.. approaching. that means.. "many school projects" are gearing-up. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how "1"-project "in loogootee" is already getting started. ////// ////// <"work has already begun here at loogootee community schools. that work plans to make major upgrades to these aging facilities." renovations are coming to the elementary and high schools. classes are still in session until the end of may. however work is being done in areas where students have wrapped up for the year. both schools were built in the late nineteen sixties. for the most part they have not been updated since that time. the project will completely renovate the elementary. this includes new heating and air as well as a full upgrade to classrooms. the high school will see similar upgrades to about ninety percent of the facility. both buildings will cost three point seven million dollars to renovate. school leaders hope the changes will help keep both schools up with the times. "it is exciting to be able to offer this for our students and for our famalies. and we look forward to seeing the faces of our students when they come back this fall. we know they're going to be very thrilled to see what they have available in their classrooms." "at the top of the hour i'll have one employee's thoughts on the renovations and what it's been like for her working in these aging buildings. in loogootee, gary brian news 10."