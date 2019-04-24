Speech to Text for Trail cameras hope to catch Vigo County litterbugs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

judge next week". "vigo county" is cracking down "on litter bugs." "trail cameras" will be installed around the county.. to catch the people responsible "for littering". "the solid waste management board".. approved funding for "20"-cameras. "the cameras" will be placed "in vigo county parks" and "on county road properties" "officials say".. there will be "serious consequences" "if" a suspect can be identified. "commissioners say".. ultimately, this is to help "keep vigo county beautiful". //// ////// "it's not just vigo, it's everywhere. people...their pride of place has dropped over the years and they just take their trash out and dump it. we thought, you know, let's be proactive, let's get trail cameras set out. set them up covertly with hopes of catching one or two that are doing the dumping." ////// "the solid waste management board".. approved "25"-hundred-dollars "for all the cameras". this will also include: "extra